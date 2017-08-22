 »   »   » WHAT! Sarathkumar Is Not Yet A Part Of Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni!

Kayamkulam Kochunni, the much anticipated project of the Malayalam film industry, which would feature young actor Nivin Pauly as the title character, has been in the news ever since its day of announcement.

Most recently, there came many reports regarding the star cast of the movie and the reports had hinted that popular Tamil actor Sarathkumar will be making a comeback to the Malayalam film industry, with this big budget project helmed by Roshhan Andrrews.



Now, reports have come out that Sarathkumar isn't a part of the project yet. Keep scrolling down to know more about this...



Sarathkumar Hasn't Signed The Film Yet According to a recent report by Times Of India, Sanjay of Bobby-Sanjay duo stated that they had thought about casting Sarathkumar Kayamkulam Kochunni, but the actor hasn't signed the dotted line yet.

Sarathkumar's Speculated Role There were speculations doing the rounds regarding Sarathkumar's role in the movie. Certain reports had suggested that Sarathkumar will appear as the main antagonist in this Nivin Pauly starrer.

Sarathkumar In Malayalam Sarathkumar shot to fame in Malayalam, with the Mammootty starrer Pazhassiraja, in which he portrayed the role of Edachena Kunkan. He won wide praises for his performance in the film and a flurry of offers started to pour in for the actor in Malayalam.

Sarathkumar's Previous Film In Malayalam Sarathkumar, later went on to do a handful of Malayalam movies, but couldn't replicate the success of Pazhassiraja. He was previously seen in Malayalam through the film Asha Black, which was a film in the lines of a thriller.



Coming to Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni, the film bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan is all set to go on floors by the first week of September. It has been confirmed that actors like Amala Paul and Sunny Wayne will bepart of this big budget project. The new additions to the cast list are expected to be revealed by the makers soon.