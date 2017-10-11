 »   »   » WOW! Shane Nigam To Team Up With Dileesh Pothan & Syam Pushkaran?

Young actor Shane Nigam is having a good time. Parava, the blockbuster movie which is running to packed houses in the theatres, features the young actor in an important roles.

Now, there are certain rumours doing the rounds regarding one of the upcoming projects of the actor. If reports are to be believed, Shane Nigam has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming film of Dileesh Pothan-Syam Pushkaran team.

Reports also suggest that, this upcoming Dileesh Pothan-Syam Pushkaran movie has been titled as Kumbalangi Nights. No official confirmation has been made regarding the project. If it happens, it would be a project worth waiting for.

Meanwhile, Shane Nigam's next film is Eeda, which is the debut directorial venture of popular editor B A Ajith Kumar. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame Nimisha Sajayan plays the leading lady in this film. He will also be seen essaying the lead role in Shaji N Karun's next movie.

On the other hand, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the next ventures of Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. Dileesh Pothan's previous release Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which hit the theatres this year has gained a huge fan following.