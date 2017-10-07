 »   »   » Sherlock Toms Box Office: First Week Collections

Biju Menon starrer Sherlock Toms had hit the theatres on September 29, 2017 during the Pooja season. The film has successfully completed the first week of its run in the theatres.

Sherlock Toms, directed by Shafi was off to a decent start at the Kerla box office as the film fetched above 1 Crore on it opening day. The film had a good long weekend and the movie drew family audiences to the theatres.



According to the latest reports that have come in, Sherlock Toms has managed to fetch approximately 5.86 Crores from the first week of its run at the Kerala box office.



Sherlock Toms did open to mixed reviews in the theatres but still, the film has managed to make an impact at the box office. Despite facing tough competition from Ramaleela, the film went on to make a mark of its own at the Kerala box office.



The film continues its run in the majority of the centres and the final verdict of Sherlock Toms will be decided based on its performance in the second weekend.



Apart from Biju Menon, Sherlock Toms also features Sridndaa Arhaan, Miya George, Salim Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna etc., in important roles.