 »   »   » Sherlock Toms Box Office: Opening Day Collections!

Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms, which has been directed by hit film-maker Shafi, did hit the theatres on September 29, 2017 as one among the Pooja releases.

Sherlock Toms has been one of the most awaited films of Biju Menon and the movie touted to be an entertainer did get a good number of screens on its opening day.



Reportedly, Sherlock Toms is off to a good start at the box office. According to the trade reports that have come in, Sherlock Toms has managed to gross above 1 Crore on its opening day, which is definitely a promising start.



Tharangam, the Tovino Thomas starrer was also released on the same day but still, Sherlock Toms went on to do a grand business on the release day.



The Biju Menon starrer has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release. At the same time, the audiences are pouring in to the theatres. The box office numbers of Sherlock Toms are expected to go to another level in the 4 day long weekend.



Apart from Biju Menon, Sherlock Toms also features Miya George, Srindaa, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Kalabhavan Shajon, Hareesh, Kottayam Nazeer etc., in prominent roles.