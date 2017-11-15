 »   »   » Sherlock Toms Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Sherlock Toms Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Biju Menon starrer Sherlock Toms, directed by hit film-maker Shafi had graced the screens as one among the 4 Malayalam movies that released during the Pooja season on September 29, 2017.

Sherlock Toms (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

Sherlock Toms was tagged as an entertainer and the movie had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film had to face a tight competition from the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which had opened to extremely positive reviews.

Sherlock Toms Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

But still, Sherlock Toms went on to make a mark at the Kerala box office and had a decent run. Family audiences accepted the film and it went on to get a fine run, especially in the city centres.

With the arrival of other new Malayalam movies, Sherlock Toms has now almost ended its run in major centres in Kerala. Keep scrolling down to know Sherlock Toms box office report in detail.

Day 1 Collections

Day 1 Collections

Sherlock Toms released in a good number of screens, despite two other movies hitting the theatres on the same day. According to the reports, the Biju Menon starrer had a decent opening on its first day as the movie fetched above 1 Crore.

First Week Collections

First Week Collections

Sherlock Toms, despite getting mixed reviews continued its good run in the later days, as well. The movie performed pretty well on its 4-day long weekend and according to the reports, Sherlock Toms fetched above 5.6 Crores from its 7 days of run at the Kerala box office.

3 Weeks Collections

3 Weeks Collections

There was a dip in the box office collections after the first week. The film did lose out some centres with the arrival of other new Malayalam movies. According to the trade reports, the film crossed the 9-Crore mark within the first 3 weeks of its run.

Total Collections

Total Collections

If reports are to be believed, Sherlock Toms has managed to cross the 10-Crore mark in its final run at the Kerala box office. Going by the box office collections, the movie could be termed as yet another solo hit in career of Biju Menon, so far.

Outside Kerala

Outside Kerala

In rest of the parts of India, Sherlock Toms did an average business. In Bangalore, the movie did run in the theatres for a good number of days. Sherlock Toms had released in UAE/GCC regions on November 9, 2017. The box office collections of the same haven't been revealed yet.

Read more about: sherlock toms, biju menon
Story first published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 21:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers