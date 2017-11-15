 »   »   » Sherlock Toms Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Biju Menon starrer Sherlock Toms, directed by hit film-maker Shafi had graced the screens as one among the 4 Malayalam movies that released during the Pooja season on September 29, 2017.

Sherlock Toms was tagged as an entertainer and the movie had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film had to face a tight competition from the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which had opened to extremely positive reviews.



But still, Sherlock Toms went on to make a mark at the Kerala box office and had a decent run. Family audiences accepted the film and it went on to get a fine run, especially in the city centres.



With the arrival of other new Malayalam movies, Sherlock Toms has now almost ended its run in major centres in Kerala. Keep scrolling down to know Sherlock Toms box office report in detail.

