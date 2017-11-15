 »   »   » Sherlock Toms Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Biju Menon starrer Sherlock Toms, directed by hit film-maker Shafi had graced the screens as one among the 4 Malayalam movies that released during the Pooja season on September 29, 2017.
Sherlock Toms was tagged as an entertainer and the movie had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film had to face a tight competition from the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which had opened to extremely positive reviews.
But still, Sherlock Toms went on to make a mark at the Kerala box office and had a decent run. Family audiences accepted the film and it went on to get a fine run, especially in the city centres.
With the arrival of other new Malayalam movies, Sherlock Toms has now almost ended its run in major centres in Kerala. Keep scrolling down to know Sherlock Toms box office report in detail.
Day 1 Collections
Sherlock Toms released in a good number of screens, despite two other movies hitting the theatres on the same day. According to the reports, the Biju Menon starrer had a decent opening on its first day as the movie fetched above 1 Crore.
First Week Collections
Sherlock Toms, despite getting mixed reviews continued its good run in the later days, as well. The movie performed pretty well on its 4-day long weekend and according to the reports, Sherlock Toms fetched above 5.6 Crores from its 7 days of run at the Kerala box office.
3 Weeks Collections
There was a dip in the box office collections after the first week. The film did lose out some centres with the arrival of other new Malayalam movies. According to the trade reports, the film crossed the 9-Crore mark within the first 3 weeks of its run.
Total Collections
If reports are to be believed, Sherlock Toms has managed to cross the 10-Crore mark in its final run at the Kerala box office. Going by the box office collections, the movie could be termed as yet another solo hit in career of Biju Menon, so far.