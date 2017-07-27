 »   »   » Sivakarthikeyan Has some Great Words For Mollywood's Own Fahadh Faasil!

There is no doubt in the fact that Fahadh Faasil is one among the finest young talents, if not the best, in the Malayalam film industry. The actor, is all set to conquer the Tamil film industry with his debut movie Velaikkaran, which features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

Nothing much has been revealed about Fahadh Faasil's role in this Sivakarthikeyan starrer, but still the Malayalam film audiences are eagerly awaiting for the release of this big movie, so as to see Fahadh Faasil sparkle in Tamil.



Recently, Sivakarthikeyan, who took out some time to chat with his fans and followers on Twitter, had some great words to say about Fahadh Faasil, the sheer talent.



When one of his fans asked about the working experience that Sivakarthikeyan had with Fahadh Faasil, the former stated that Fahadh Faasil is one one such actor who can compete with any Hollywood actor. He also mentioned that he is really proud to have shared the screen space with him.



Take a look at the tweet send out by Sivakarthikeyan..



Fahad faasil one actor who can compete wit any Hollywood acto..im happy and proud to share screen space wit him 😊 https://t.co/QGwsn8HAiE

— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 26, 2017

Well, it seems like Fahadh Faasil is sure to impress the Tamil audiences, as well, with his act in Velaikkaran. Let us wait for the entry of the movie and Fahadh Faasil's grand debut in Kollywood.

