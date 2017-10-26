 »   »   » Solo Box Office: 21 Days Kerala Collections

Solo, the anthology movie which features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released on October 5. Bejoy Nambiar, the former associate of veteran film-maker Mani Ratnam made his Malayalam debut with Solo, which consists of four segments.
Dulquer Salmaan has essayed the lead roles in all the four segments of Solo, named World Of Shekhar, World Of Trilok, World Of Siva, and World Of Rudra. The movie, which has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from all over, has already been declared as a superhit at the box office.
However, the movie is currently experiencing a downfall in the box office collections, when it is all set to complete the first month of its release. Read the 21 days Kerala box office collection report of Solo, here....
Day 1 Collections
Solo made a great opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of 3.26 Crores, on its release day.
The 5-Crore Mark
When it completed the first 2 days of the box office, The Dulquer Salmaan movie crossed the 5-Crore mark, by making a gross collection of 5.56 Crores.
The 6-Crore Mark
The Dulquer Salmaan movie crossed the 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office when it completed the first 3 days of its release, by collecting Rs. 6.84 Crores.
The 10-Crore Mark
When it completed the first week (7 days) at the Kerala box office, Solo has reportedly made a total gross collection of 10.95 Crores.
The 12-Crore Mark
As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Solo has finally crossed the 12-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.
21 Days Kerala Collections
When it completed the first 21 days of its release, Solo has made a total gross collection of 12.08 Crores from the Kerala box office.