 »   »   » Solo Box Office: 21 Days Kerala Collections

Solo, the anthology movie which features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released on October 5. Bejoy Nambiar, the former associate of veteran film-maker Mani Ratnam made his Malayalam debut with Solo, which consists of four segments.

Dulquer Salmaan has essayed the lead roles in all the four segments of Solo, named World Of Shekhar, World Of Trilok, World Of Siva, and World Of Rudra. The movie, which has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from all over, has already been declared as a superhit at the box office.



However, the movie is currently experiencing a downfall in the box office collections, when it is all set to complete the first month of its release. Read the 21 days Kerala box office collection report of Solo, here....

