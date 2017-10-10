 »   »   » Solo Box Office: 3 Days Kerala Collections

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has been in the headlines from the past few days, thanks to the controversies surrounding its climax sequence. However, the controversy has not prevented Solo, which is written and directed by renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, from delivering an extraordinary performance at the box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has already earned the hit tag at the Kerala box office. Solo, which is an anthology film with four segments, features Dulquer Salmaan in the roles of Shekhar, Trilok, Siva, and Rudra. The Bejoy Nambiar movie has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from all over.



Scroll down to read the 3 days Kerala box office collection report of Dulquer Salmaan's Solo...

