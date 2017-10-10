 »   »   » Solo Box Office: 3 Days Kerala Collections

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has been in the headlines from the past few days, thanks to the controversies surrounding its climax sequence. However, the controversy has not prevented Solo, which is written and directed by renowned film-maker Bejoy Nambiar, from delivering an extraordinary performance at the box office.
According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has already earned the hit tag at the Kerala box office. Solo, which is an anthology film with four segments, features Dulquer Salmaan in the roles of Shekhar, Trilok, Siva, and Rudra. The Bejoy Nambiar movie has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from all over.
Scroll down to read the 3 days Kerala box office collection report of Dulquer Salmaan's Solo...
An Impressive Opening
Solo, which marked the Mollywood debut of Bejoy Nambiar, made an impressive opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 3.26 Crores.
The 5 Crore Mark
The Dulquer Salmaan movie once again made a mark at the box office, by crossing the 5-Crore mark in just 2 days.
2 Days Collections
When it completed the first 2 days of its release, Solo made a total gross collection of 5.56 Crores. The movie made 2.25 Crores on the second day alone.
The 6-Crore Mark
As per the latest updates, the anthology movie has crossed the 6-Crore mark at the box office, just within the first 3 days of its release.
3 Days Collection
Reportedly, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has made a total gross collection of 6.84 Crores, when it completed the first 3 days of its release.
Slight Downfall
Solo has witnessed a slight downfall in the box office collections on the second and third days of its release. Reportedly, it was the result of the mixed reviews from the audiences.