 »   »   » Solo Box Office: 36 Days Kerala Collections

Solo, the much awaited Malayalam movie, graced the theatres amidst huge expectations. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer, which marked the entry of popular film-maker Bejoy Nambiar to Mollywood had opened to mixed reviews.

The film graced the screens of October 5, 2017. Solo has completed 5 weeks of run in a selected theatres. The anthology movie, which was one of the best experimental efforts in the recent times, hasn't received the credit that it deserved.

Opeing Day Collections Solo made a real big release and the movie went on to release in a record number of screens. According to the reports, Solo went on to fetch above 3.2 Crores on its opening day and thus went on to become the top day 1 grosser of Dulquer Salmaan. First Weekend Collections According to the reports, Solo had a decent first weekend despite the mixed reviews that the film received. If reports are to be believed. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer managed to fetch above 7 Crores from its 4 days long weekend 10-Crore Mark After the first weekend, the film witnessed a drop in the collections, especially during the weekdays. But still, the movie managed to cross the 10-Crore mark on its first week itself. 36 Days Collections Solo is continuing its run in only a very few centres. It has been 5 weeks since the release of the movie. According to the trade reports, the film which completed 36 days of run has fetched approximately 12.98 Crores from Kerala. UAE/GCC Regions Meanwhile, Solo had a big release and the movie released in UAE/GCC regions on the very same day. According to the trade reports, Solo did a good business in the UAE/GCC regions in the initial days. Tamil Version Solo is a Malayalam/Tamil bilingual movie. The release of the Tamil version was delayed a bit as the theatre strike in Tamil Nadu affected the film's run. The movie had opened to decent reviews in Tamil Nadu.

While certain section of audiences were all praises for the brave effort in the film, others who expected an out-and-out entertainer were disappointed. Solo is one such film which is ahead of its time and undoubtedly, will be a much celebrated movie in the coming days.