 »   »   » Solo Box Office: Day 1 Kerala & GCC Collections

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan starring anthology film had a dream release in Kerala, by hitting around 225 screens on its release days. Popular film-maker Bejoy Nambiar made his Malayalam directorial debut with Solo, which has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

But sadly, the Tamil version of Solo which is a bilingual movie was pulled off from the theatres after the releasing day due to the theatre strike in Tamil Nadu. However, the Malayalam version of the Dulquer Salmaan movie has made a great opening at the Kerala and GCC box offices, and has already earned the hit tag.



Scroll down to read the day 1 Kerala & GCC collection report of Solo...

