 »   »   » Solo Box Office: Day 1 Kerala & GCC Collections

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan starring anthology film had a dream release in Kerala, by hitting around 225 screens on its release days. Popular film-maker Bejoy Nambiar made his Malayalam directorial debut with Solo, which has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.
But sadly, the Tamil version of Solo which is a bilingual movie was pulled off from the theatres after the releasing day due to the theatre strike in Tamil Nadu. However, the Malayalam version of the Dulquer Salmaan movie has made a great opening at the Kerala and GCC box offices, and has already earned the hit tag.
Scroll down to read the day 1 Kerala & GCC collection report of Solo...
The Great Opening
According to the reports, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has made a great opening at the box office, by crossing the 3-Crore mark on its releasing day.
Day 1 Kerala Collections
Solo has made a total gross collection of 3.26 Crores from the Kerala box office alone, on its release day. However, the movie failed to break the record set by Mammootty's The Great Father.
Day 1 GCC Collections (Malayalam version)
As per the reports from the trade analysts, the Bejoy Nambiar directorial made a total gross collection of 3.31 Crores from the GCC releasing centres.
Day 1 GCC Collections (Tamil Version)
Even though it was removed from the releasing centres on the releasing day itself, the Tamil version of Solo has made a total collection of 2.04 Crores from the GCC releasing centres.
Total Day 1 GCC Collections
Thus, the Malayalam and Tamil versions of Solo has made a total gross collection of 5.35 Crores from the GCC releasing centres on its release day.