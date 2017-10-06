 »   »   » Solo Box Office: A Gigantic Start At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, directed by Bejoy Nambiar did make a grand entry to the theatres yesterday (October 05, 2017). The much awaited film managed to grab as many as 225 screens in Kerala alone.

Dulquer Salmaan and his movies enjoy a great reception at the Kochi multiplexes and Solo is no different. The advance booking for Solo was phenomenal and rightly, the film witnessed a gigantic opening at the Kochi multiplexes. Keep scrolling down to know how much Solo collected on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.



A Gigantic Start..! According to a report by Forum Keralam, Solo has managed to fetch 8 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes from 28 shows at an impressive occupancy rate of 99.52 %.

The Best Occupancy Rate..! Solo, with an occupancy rate of 99.52 % has etched a new record. It is now at the top in the list of the Malayalam movies with the maximum occupancy rate on day 1. The previous best of Dulquer Salmaan was Kali, which opened at an occupancy rate of 99.08 %.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Top Day 1 Grosser The top day 1 grossing Malayalam movie at the Kochi multiplexes is another Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Jomonte Suviseshangal, which had hit the theatres early this year fetched above 17 Lakhs on its opening day.

Parava's Start..! Dulquer Salmaan's previous film Parava, which had the actor in a special role was also off to a spectacular start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film fetched 7.09 Lakhs from 26 shows at an occupancy rate of 98.81 %.

The Star Of The Kochi Multiplexes..! Dulquer Salmaan is definitely the king of the Kochi multiplexes. The actor has as many as 9 movies in 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. Moreover, most of his previous releases have made a grand opening at the multiplexes.



Solo is expected to continue its good run in the 4-day-long weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is expected to give a tight competition to the other Malayalam movies.