 »   »   » Solo Box Office: A Good Weekend For The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar made a grand arrival in the theatres. The film graced the theatres on October 05, 2017 amidst huge expectations and fan fare.
But Solo had opened to mixed reviews. While many praised the experimental effort and the braveness of the team to try out something different certain others gave a negative feedback to the movie. Nevertheless, Solo is a brilliant effort which is a must watch.
In terms of collections, Solo was off to a good start at the box office Even at the Kochi multiplexes, which is a strong fort of Dulquer Salmaan, the film did have a good weekend. Keep scrolling down to know more about the performance of Solo at the Kochi multiplexes.
Day 1 - A Tremendous Beginning
Solo was off to a grand start at the Kochi multiplexes. The film fetched approximately 8 Lakhs on its very first day. the occupancy rate was 99.52 % which is a new record.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Day 2 – A Slight Decline
Despite getting mixed reviews, Solo did do a decent business on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes. But still, there was a slight decline in the box office collections. The movie fetched 6.75 Lakhs on its second day at an occupancy rate of 78.02 %.
Day 3 - Steady Box Office Collections
Solo was strong and steady on its 3rd day, which was a Saturday. Reportedly, the movie managed to fetch 6.87 Lakhs on that day at an occupancy rate of 82.46 %.
Day 4 – Increase In Collections
On its 4th day, which was a Sunday, there was an increase in the box office collections. Solo went on to fetch 7.24 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes at an occupancy rate of 87.95 % and thus taking the weekend total to 28.85 Lakhs.
Day 5 – Not Impressive
Well, the first Monday wasn't an impressive one for Solo, at the Kochi multiplexes. There was a huge decline in the collections as the film could only fetch 2.43 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 33.25 %. In total. Solo has collected 31.28 lakhs from its 5 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
