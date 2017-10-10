 »   »   » Solo Box Office: A Good Weekend For The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar made a grand arrival in the theatres. The film graced the theatres on October 05, 2017 amidst huge expectations and fan fare.

But Solo had opened to mixed reviews. While many praised the experimental effort and the braveness of the team to try out something different certain others gave a negative feedback to the movie. Nevertheless, Solo is a brilliant effort which is a must watch.



In terms of collections, Solo was off to a good start at the box office Even at the Kochi multiplexes, which is a strong fort of Dulquer Salmaan, the film did have a good weekend. Keep scrolling down to know more about the performance of Solo at the Kochi multiplexes.

