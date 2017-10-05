 »   »   » Solo Box Office Prediction: Will The Movie Break The Great Father's Record?

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, directed by Bejoy Nambiar has taken over the cinema halls of Kerala, in style. The highly anticipated film is expected to go great guns at the box office, much like the previous films of Dulquer Salmaan.

At the same time, Solo is expected to offer a different experience to the Malayalam film audiences. The movie is an anthology and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in four different avatars in the movie.



Well, Solo has everything in it to set the box office on fire. The movie is sure to get an astounding opening and here is an analysis on the box office performances of Solo.

