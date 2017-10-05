 »   »   » Solo Box Office Prediction: Will The Movie Break The Great Father's Record?

Solo, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, directed by Bejoy Nambiar has taken over the cinema halls of Kerala, in style. The highly anticipated film is expected to go great guns at the box office, much like the previous films of Dulquer Salmaan.
At the same time, Solo is expected to offer a different experience to the Malayalam film audiences. The movie is an anthology and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in four different avatars in the movie.
Well, Solo has everything in it to set the box office on fire. The movie is sure to get an astounding opening and here is an analysis on the box office performances of Solo.
The Biggest Ever Release
Solo has got a real big release. The film has grabbed close to 225 screens in Kerala alone and is the biggest ever release for a Malayalam film in Kerala. The film has already broken the record of Pulimurugan in terms of screen count.
Over 1000 Shows On Day 1..!
According to the reports, Solo will have above 1000+ shows on its opening day. The advance booking for the film is phenomenal and the movie is sure to rake in a huge number at the box office on day 1.
Will It Break The Great Father's Record?
At present, the day 1 collection record for a Malayalam movie at the Kerala box office is held by The Great Father, which grossed 4.31 Crores on its opening day. With a higher number of screens and show counts, Solo has all the chances to break the record of The Great Father.
Dulquer Salmaan's Best Opening..!
Dulquer Salmaan's best opener at the Kerala box office is Comrade In America - CIA, directed by Amal Neerad. The film, which had hit the theatres in the month of May did fetch above 3 Crores on its opening day.
At The Kochi Multiplexes..!
Dulquer Salmaan movies enjoy a huge support at the Kochi multiplexes. All of his previous movies have got an astounding opening and run at the Kochi multiplexes. On its opening day, Solo has got 28 shows and most of the tickets have already been sold out.