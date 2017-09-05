 »   »   » Solo Was A Great Learning Experience: Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming young actor is well-known for his exceptional movie choices. In a recent interview given to a popular television channel, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about his upcoming movie Solo and working with Bejoy Nambiar.

According to the actor, Solo was a great learning experience. Initially, Dulquer Salmaan was doubtful when director Bejoy Nambiar discussed the idea of an anthology film, which consists of four segments with him.



The actor was afraid that he won't be able to allot enough dates for the project, which demands more time than a usual feature film takes. But, he started thoroughly enjoying the making process, after joining the project.



Interestingly, each segment of the movie has been treated as a full-length feature film. Dulquer Salmaan also remarked the four characters he essays in Solo are absolutely different from his real personality.



The movie, which is scripted by director Bejoy Nambiar himself, is a bilingual which will be simultaneously released in Malayalam and Tamil. Neha Sharma, Sai Dhansika, Arthi Venkatesh, and Sruthi Hariharan appear as the leading ladies in the various segments of Solo.