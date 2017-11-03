 »   »   » WEDDING BELLS! Soubin Shahir To Tie The Knot Soon?

Soubin Shahir, did stun the Malayalam film audiences with his new role as a director, with the film Parava. The movie, which fetched amazing reviews did emerge as a blockbuster at the box office.

After the role of a film-maker, Soubin Shahir is all set to enter a new phase of his life. According to the reports that are coming in, the actor-turned-director is all set to get hitched soon.

Reportedly, Soubin Shahir will the tie the knot with Jamia Zaheer who hails from Calicut. Few of their pictures have been doing the rounds on social media and it was then that speculations regarding their marriage hit the headlines.

According to the reports, the engagement ceremony of the couple was a low-key affair attended by the near and dear ones of the couple. Reports also suggest that both of them will get married in the next month.

Soubin Shahir made an entry to the industry as an assistant director by working in Fazil's Kaiyethum Doorathu. After working for over a decade in the direction department he stepped into acting and he gained attention as a popular actor. In his directorial venture Parava, Soubin had done a real different role and it fetched him a lot of praises.