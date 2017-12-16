 »   »   » IN PICS! Soubin Sahir Ties The Knot With Jamia!

The month of December has yet another special news for all the Malayalam film audiences. One of the most loved actors of the present day Malayalam cinema has entered the wedlock.

Yes, we are talking about actor-turned-director Soubin Shahir, who has tied the knot with Jamia Zahir. The much awaited wedding was held today (December 16, 2016). Keep scrolling down to view some pictures..

Soubin Shahir & Jamia Zahir Jamia Zahir is a native of Calicut city. The bride was sported wearing a red silk saree for the special function. On the other hand, the groom chose to wear an Indo-Western dress. A Simple Function According to the reports, the wedding ceremony was a simple affair, much like their engagement. The wedding function was attended by the close family members of the couple. The Engagement Reports regarding the engagement of Soubin and Jamia had surfaced in the month of October. Later, the family members confirmed the same. Reportedly, the engagement ceremony was also a low-key affair, attended by the near and dear ones of the couple. Soubin Shahir Meanwhile, Soubin Shahir has been busy with the works of his next movie, since the past one-and-half months. The actor is all set to step into the shoes of a lead actor with an upcoming film, titled as Sudani From Nigeria.

Soubin Shahir stepped into Mollywood with the film Kaiyethum Doorathu, directed by Fazil and featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. He worked as an assistant director in the film. After working in the directorial department for more than a decade, he stepped into shoes of an actor. With Parava, he debuted, as a film-maker.