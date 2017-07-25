 »   »   » Sreenivasan Talks About Sunday Holiday & His Favourite Film!

Sunday Holiday, the film, which hit the theatres on July 14, 2017 is sailing ahead smoothly at the box office, with the immense backing of rave reviews that the film has been receiving.

Sreenivasan, who essays a character named Unni Mukundan in Sunday Holiday, recently talked about the success of the movie.



It was in a video uploaded on the Facebook page of Sunday Holiday that Sreenivasan talked about the movie.



He starts off by stating that many have asked in the past about his favourite film among the movies, in which he has acted and donned the hat of a scriptwriter. Then, he used to say that the film which fetches the maximum number of viewers, is his favourite film.



Sreenivasan adds that after watching Sunday Holiday, many of his friends, fans and well-wishers phoned him and conveyed to him that it is a very entertaining and beautiful movie, especially the last half an hour, which is brilliant.



He concludes by saying that if anyone asks which his favourite film is, he would rightly give the answer as 'Sunday Holiday'.



Take a look at the complete video..

