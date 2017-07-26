 »   »   » Sunday Holiday: 10 Days Kerala Box Office Collections

Sunday Holiday is the Asif Ali starring family entertainer, which is directed by Bicycle Thieves fame Jis Joy. The movie, which was released on July 13, 2017, has already earned the superhit status at the box office.

When it completed the first 10 days of release, Sunday Holiday has succeeded in crossing the 7-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. The movie made a total gross collection of 7.87 Crores, within the 10 days.



Sunday Holiday had made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by collecting Rs. 1.27 Crores within the first two days. But the movie witnessed an impressive rise in the collection from the third day of its release.



The highly positive reviews and word of mouth publicity have truly helped Sunday Holiday to create an impression at the Kerala box office. The Asif Ali movie crossed the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, within the first 6 days of its release.



Sunday Holiday, which features Aparna Balamurali in the female lead, has also been performing extremely well at the outside Kerala releasing centers. The detailed box office report is expected to be revealed soon.

