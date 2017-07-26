 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: 12 Days Kerala Collections

Sunday Holiday, the family entertainer which features Asif Ali in the lead role, has been receiving extremely positive reviews. The movie, which is directed by Jis Joy, is also performing well at the Kerala box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Sunday Holiday has successfully entered the 9-Crore club of Kerala box office. The movie has made a total gross collection of 9.67 Crores, within the first 12 days of its release.



The Asif Ali movie had made a strictly average opening by collecting Rs. 1.27 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first two days. But Sunday Holiday witnessed an impressive rise in the collections from the third day of its release.



When it completed the first 4 days of its release at the Kerala box office, Sunday Holiday made a gross collection of 3.47 Crores. The Asif Ali movie crossed the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, within the first 6 days of its release.



The movie, which features Aparna Balamurali in the female lead, has also been performing extremely well at the outside Kerala releasing centers. The outside Kerala box office report of Sunday Holiday is expected to be revealed soon.