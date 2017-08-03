 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: 20 Days Kerala Collections

Sunday Holiday, the family entertainer which hit the theatres on July 14, Friday, has already earned the superhit status at the Kerala box office. The movie, which features Asif Ali in the lead role, is directed by Jis Joy.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Sunday Holiday has made a total gross collection of Rs. 12.73 Crores from the Kerala box office. The movie crossed the 12-Crore mark, within the first 10 days of its release.



It is undoubtedly a great collection for the movie, which was made with a low budget and released without much hype. Asif Ali, the lead actor is back on the success track after a short break, with the success of Sunday Holiday.



The Asif Ali movie had made a strictly average opening by collecting Rs. 1.27 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first two days. But the word of the mouth publicity immensely helped Sunday Holiday to improve in collections, from the second day of release.



The movie, which features Aparna Balamurali in the female lead, has also been performing extremely well at the outside Kerala releasing centers. The outside Kerala box office report of Sunday Holiday is expected to be revealed soon.

