 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: 25 Days Kerala Collections

Sunday Holiday,, the family entertainer which hit the theatres on July 14, has emerged as a critical and commercial success. The Asif Ali starrer, which is directed by Jis Joy has been receiving positive reviews, as well as performing well at the box office.

When it completed the first 25 days of release, Sunday Holiday is continuing its successful run at the Kerala box office. The movie has made a total gross collection of 13.83 Crores within 25 days of its release.



Thus, Sunday Holiday succeeded in crossing the 13-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and earned the superhit tag. The Asif Ali starrer is expected to cross the prestigious 15-Crore mark at the box office, by the upcoming weekend.



It is a great achievement for Sunday Holiday, which was made with a low budget and released without much hype. The word of the mouth publicity immensely helped the movie, which had an average opening at the box office, to improve the collections.



Aparna Balamurali and Sruthi Ramachandran has essayed the female lead opposite Asif Ali in the movie. The outside Kerala box office collection report of Sunday Holiday, which is produced by Maqtro Productions, is expected to be revealed soon.