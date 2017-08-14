 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: 30 Days Kerala Collections

Sunday Holiday, the family entertainer which was released on 13th July 2017 has already earned the superhit status in Kerala. The movie, which features Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles, is directed by Jis Joy.

When it completed the first 30 days at the Kerala box office, Sunday Holiday has successfully entered the 14-Crore club. The Asif Ali movie has made a total gross collection of 14.27 Crores from the Kerala releasing centres.



It is a highly impressive collection for a film, which was made with a medium budget and released without much huge pre-release hype. The word of mouth publicity has immensely helped Sunday Holiday, in reaching the audiences.



Sunday Holiday had made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by collecting Rs. 1.27 Crores within the first two days. The movie had crossed the 7-Crore mark within the first 10 days, and 13-Crore mark, within the first 25 days.



Alencier Ley Lopez and Sruthi Ramachandran has essayed the other pivotal roles in Sunday Holiday, which is produced by Maqtro Productions. The outside Indian box office collection report of the Asif Ali movie is expected to be revealed soon.