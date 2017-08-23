 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: 40 Days Kerala Collections

Sunday Holiday, the Asif Ali movie was released on 13th July 2017. The movie has succeeded in impressing both the audiences and critics and emerged as one of the highest grossing films of the year.

The feel-good entertainer, which is directed by Jis Joy, has crossed the prestigious 15-Crore mark, when it completed 40 days at the Kerala box office. Sunday Holiday made a total gross collection of 15.21 Crores, within the first 40 days.



Thus, the movie has emerged as one of the biggest solo hits in the career of Asif Ali. The success of Sunday Holiday and a couple of other recent releases have finally brought back the actor into the top league of Mollywood.



The highly positive reviews and word of mouth publicity have truly helped Sunday Holiday to create an impression at the Kerala box office. It is a great achievement for the movie, which was made with a low budget and released without much hype.



Alencier Ley Lopez and Sruthi Ramachandran has essayed the other pivotal roles in Sunday Holiday, which is produced by Maqtro Productions. The outside Indian box office collection report of the Asif Ali movie is expected to be revealed soon.