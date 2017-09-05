 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: 50 Days Kerala Collections

Sunday Holiday, the Asif Ali starrer is still continuing its dream run in Kerala, despite the releases of the Onam movies. The movie, which is directed by Jis Joy, has earned the super hit tag from the Kerala box office.

When it completed the first 50 days at the Kerala box office, Sunday Holiday has made a total gross collection of 15.43 Crores. Thus, the movie has emerged as one of the biggest solo hits in lead actor Asif Ali's career.



The trade experts suggest that Sunday Holiday will definitely succeed in crossing the prestigious 20-Crore mark at the all-India box office, within the movie completes its lifetime run at the theatres all around the country.



If the predictions of the trade analysts become true, Sunday Holiday will emerge as the biggest hit in its lead actor Asif Ali's career. However, the all-India box office collection report of the movie is yet to be revealed.



It is a great achievement for Sunday Holiday, which was made with a low budget and released without much hype. The highly positive reviews and word of mouth publicity have truly helped the movie to create an impression at the Kerala box office.



Aparna Balamurali essayed the female lead opposite Asif Ali in the movie. Alencier Ley Lopez and Sruthi Ramachandran has essayed the other pivotal roles in Sunday Holiday, which is produced by Maqtro Productions.