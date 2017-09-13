 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: 60 Days Kerala Collections

Sunday Holiday, the family entertainer which hit the theatres on July 13, 2017 has emerged as one of the most appreciated films of the year. The movie, which features Asif Ali in the lead role, is directed by dubbing artist turned film-maker Jis Joy.

When it completed the 60 days at the box office, Sunday Holiday has emerged as one of the most successful Malayalam films of 2017. Sunday Holiday has made a total gross collection of 15.49 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first 60 days.



Thus, the movie has emerged as one of the biggest hits in the career of its lead actor Asif Ali and most successful film of director Jis Joy. According to the trade experts, Sunday Holiday has crossed the prestigious 20-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.



The highly positive reviews and word of mouth publicity have truly helped Sunday Holiday to create an impression at the box office. It is undoubtedly a great achievement for the movie, which was made with a low budget and released without much hype.



Aparna Balamurali has essayed the female lead opposite Asif Ali in the movie, which features Alencier Ley, Sreenivasan, Sruthi Ramachandran, etc., in the pivotal roles. Reportedly, the Tamil and Telugu remake rights of the movie have already been sold.