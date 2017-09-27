 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: Crosses 20-Crore Mark

Sunday Holiday, the family entertainer which features Asif Ali in the lead role, has succeeded in impressing both the audiences and critics. Now, Sunday Holiday has also emerged as one of the biggest of Malayalam movie industry, in 2017.

As per the latest reports from the trade experts, the Asif Ali movie has finally crossed the prestigious 20-Crore, mark at the worldwide box office. Thus the movie, which is directed by Jis Joy, has emerged as the biggest solo hit in Asif's career.



Reportedly, Sunday Holiday has made a total gross collection of 15.5 Crores from the Kerala box office, till now. From the rest of India releasing centres the family entertainer has made a total collection of 1.68 Crores.



According to the trade analysts, Sunday Holiday has collected 3.84 Crores from the GCC releasing centres and 9 Lakhs from the releasing centres of rest of the world. Thus, the movie has made a total gross collection of 21.92 Crores, at the worldwide box office.



Sunday Holiday features Aparna Balamurali and Sruthi Ramachandran in the supporting roles, while Sreenivasan and Asha Sharath appeared in the pivotal roles. The movie is produced by the banner Maqtro Pictures.