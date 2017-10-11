 »   »   » Sunday Holiday Box Office: Final Kerala Collection

Sunday Holiday, the family entertainer which features Asif Ali in the lead role, has finally completed its lifetime run at the Kerala releasing centres. The movie, which is directed by Jis Joy, had earned the blockbuster tag from the Kerala box office.

When it completed its lifetime run at the Kerala box office, Sunday Holiday has crossed the 15-Crore mark. The movie has earned a total gross collection of 15.65 Crores from Kerala, within its lifetime run.



It is a highly impressive collection for a film, which was made with a medium budget and released without much huge pre-release hype. The word of mouth publicity has immensely helped Sunday Holiday, in reaching the audiences.



The family entertainer has thus emerged as one of the biggest hits in the career of its lead actor Asif Ali and most successful film of director Jis Joy. Sunday Holiday has also emerged as one of the biggest critical successes of the year.



Aparna Balamurali has essayed the female lead opposite Asif Ali in Sunday Holiday, which features Alencier Ley, Sreenivasan, Sruthi Ramachandran, etc., in the pivotal roles. Reportedly, the Tamil and Telugu remake rights of the movie have already been sold.