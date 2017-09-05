 »   »   » Sunny Wayne's Next Has Got An Interesting Title!

Sunny Wayne is all set to impress the Malayalam film audiences, with his upcoming projects, which are rather promising ones. Now, the young actor has signed yet another project, in which he would be seen playing the lead role.

This upcoming film of Sunny Wayne has got a real interesting title and the same was announced recently. Titled as Kunjunni Kundithanaanu, the film definitely looks a promising project.

Importantly, Sunny Wayne also released the first poster of Kunjunni Kundithanaanu, through his official Facebook page. The poster features the actor and a dog, in it.

This upcoming Sunny Wayne starrer will be helmed by Prince Joy. The makers of the film also came up with the motion poster of the movie. Take a look at the same..

Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast of the movie. Meanwhile, Sunny Wayne will be next seen in the film Pokkiri Simon, directed by Jijo Antony. Sunny wayne will be seen playing a die-hard Vijay fan in thie upcoming venture.

The actor will also be seen essaying a crucial role in Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The shooting of the film is all set to commence.