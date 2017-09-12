 »   »   » Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon Gets A Release Date!

Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon Gets A Release Date!

Posted By:
Pokkiri Simon, the upcoming Malayalam film is said to be one of the biggest films, in the acting career of Sunny Wayne, so far. The film, directed by Jijo Antony, has the young actor playing the role of a die-hard fan of Ilayathalapathy Vijay.

Reportedly, Pokkiri Simon gearing up to hit the theatres. Now, the makers of the film have locked the release date of the movie and this Sunny Wayne starrer will hit the theatres on September 22, 2017.

As of now, Soubin Shahir's Parava, which has Dulquer Salmaan in an important role and Tovino Thomas's Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum, have also been scheduled for a release on the same week.

Pokkiri Simon is expected to be a perfect mass entertainer, which would cater to all sections of the audiences. The songs and the teasers of the film have already created a good hype among the audiences.

Prayaga Martin plays the role of the leading lady in Pokkiri Simon. Apart from Sunny Wayne and Prayaga Martin, Pokkiri Simon also features Angamaly Diaries fame Sarathkumar, Saiju Kurup, Nedumudi Venu, Jacob Gregory etc., in important roles. K Ambady has penned the script for the movie.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 20:15 [IST]
