 »   »   » BIG NEWS! Lelam 2 Is All Set To Begin?

It's raining sequels in Malayalam cinema. Most recently, we say Punyalan Private Limited, the sequel to Punyalan Agarbathis raking in big money at the box office. Next, Aadu 2, sequel to Aadu, is all set to hit the theatres.

Now, here is a big news regarding another promising sequel. Yes, we are talking about Lelam 2, the news of which had surfaced earlier. The sequel to Lelam will be helmed by Nithin Renji Panicker and the movie will be scripted by Renji Panicker.



Now, here is a major update on Lelam 2. According to the reports, the makers are planning to begin the filming of the movie by the first week of January. This is indeed a big news for all the fans of this much awaited sequel.



Suresh Gopi will be seen reprising the role of Aanakattil Chackochi from the sequel. Nothing much has been revealed about rest of the cast and crew of the movie.



Interestingly, Lelam 2 will mark the comeback of Suresh Gopi to mainstream films, after a brief break. He was previously seen in the film My God, directed by M Mohanan. The movie had hit the theatres in the year 2015.