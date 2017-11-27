 »   »   » IN PICS! Suriya And Jyothika Visit The Sets Of Nivin Pauly's Kaayamkulam Kochunni!

Suriya is an actor, who is close to the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. The big star of Kollywood has a huge fan base in Kerala and is one among the top 5 most followed other language actors in the state.
Similar is the case of Jyothika, the wife of Suriya, who has even acted in a couple of Malayalam films in the past. Interestingly, Suriya-Jyothika couple came down to Kerala recently, to give a visit to the sets of one of most awaited Malayalam movies.
Yes, we are talking about the movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly and directed by ace film-maker Rosshan Andrrews. Suriya and Jyothika recently gave a special visit to the sets of this Nivin Pauly starrer.
A Grand Welcome..
Suriya and Jyothika got a hearty welcome from the crew members of Kayamkulam Kochunni. In the above picture, you could see Gokulam Gopalan, the producer of Kayamkulam Kochunni welcoming Suriya with a garland.
In Kasargod..
The shoot of Kayamkulam Kochunni is presently progressing in a place called Ramamudi, which is located near the Kerala-Karnataka border. Suriya and Jyothika, came down to this place to pay a visit.
Unveiling The First Look Of Kayamkulam Kochunni
Nivin Pauly will be seen playing the title role of Kayamkulam Kochunni. Suriya, Jyothika and Nivin Pauly, together unveiled the look of the actor in this upcoming film.
Cake Cutting Ceremony
A special cake was also ordered to celebrate the arrival of Suriya and Jyothika to the sets of the movie. The most loved couple of the Tamil film industry cut the cake and celebrated the occasion.
Rosshan Andrrews
Interestingly, it was through Rosshan Andrrewss's 36 Vayadhinile, the remake of How Old Are You that Jyothika made a comeback to the film world. The movie was produced under Suriya's home banner.
Suriya and Jyothika
Suriya's next major release is Thaana Serndha Koottam, which is also being eagerly awaited by the Kerala film audiences. Meanwhile, Jyothika will be next seen in the film Naachiyaar, the trailer of which was released recently.
Nivin Pauly's Facebook Status..
Nivin Pauly took to Facebook to thank Suriya and Jyothika for the kind gesture. On the behalf of the entire team of the movie, he thanked Suriya and Jyothika for their priceless visit and thus launching the first look of Kayamkulam Kochunni.