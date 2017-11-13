 »   »   » Take Off Continues To Shine: Yet Another Big Achievement For The Film!

Take Off, directed by Maneesh Narayanan is undoubtedly one of the finest movies that have come out in the recent times. It is also one such Malayalam film of the year, which got the credits it deserved from the theatres.

After winning the hearts of the film audiences, Take Off is expected to shine in the award circuits and the film festivals, as well and now, a big achievement has come on the movie's way.



Reportedly, Take Off has been selected to the Indian Panorama of the International Film Festival Of India, which will be held in Goa towards the end of this month.



In fact, Take Off is the only Malayalam film which has been selected to the section of Indian Panorama. Well, it indeed is a big achievement for a film, which has the ability and the content to satisfy even the International audiences.



Take Off narrated the story of a group of nurser who get trapped in Iraq and the subsequent rescue operations that followed. The movie had its script jointly penned by Maneesh Narayanan and PV Shaji Kumar.



Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali and others were heavily praised for their brilliant performances in the movie. The film had originally hit the theatres in March 2017.