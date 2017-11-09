 »   »   » Take Off WON'T Have A Bollywood Remake & The Reason Is Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai!

If we create a list of the Malayalam movies which made a huge impact in this year, so far, then Take Off, the film directed by Maneesh Narayanan will surely top that list.

Starring Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, Take Off gave the entire film audiences a unique experience and proved that Malayalam cinema is capable of handling global topics, as well.



Celebrities from various industries started praising the movie and then came the talks of a remake. Reportedly, the film was all set to get a remake in Bollywood but now it seems like it won't happen and the reason is Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. Keep scrolling down to know more..

