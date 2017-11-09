 »   »   » Take Off WON'T Have A Bollywood Remake & The Reason Is Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai!

If we create a list of the Malayalam movies which made a huge impact in this year, so far, then Take Off, the film directed by Maneesh Narayanan will surely top that list.
Starring Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, Take Off gave the entire film audiences a unique experience and proved that Malayalam cinema is capable of handling global topics, as well.
Celebrities from various industries started praising the movie and then came the talks of a remake. Reportedly, the film was all set to get a remake in Bollywood but now it seems like it won't happen and the reason is Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Take Off's Story
Take Off, which was a film based on true incidents narrated the story of Indian nurses who got trapped in the city of Tikrit during the year 2014. The subsequent rescue operation that followed, formed the crux of the story.
Bollywood Remake Of Take Off..
According to a report by Manorama Online, Maneesh Narayanan, the director of the film stated that Take Off won't be remade in Hindi since Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai also focuses on a similar theme.
More About The Hindi Remake..
Reportedly, team Take Off were planning to remake the film in Bollywood and the discussions regarding the same were in the final stages. According to the reports, Jet Airways was planning to step in to film production with this venture.
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 Blockbuster movie Ek Tha Tiger. The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai was released recently and it suggested that the upcoming film will narrate the story of a rescue mission carried out to save 25 nurses trapped in Iraq. Salman Khan will be seen playing a spy agent in the movie.