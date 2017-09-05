 »   »   » Teacher's Day Special: Malayalam Actors & Their Tryst With Teacher Roles!

Most of the famous Malayalam actors, right from the black and white era, have played the role of a teacher or a professor, in atleast one film. Hence, Malayalam cinema or actors are not new to teacher roles.

ALSO READ: Box Office Report Of Onam Releases

On this Teacher's Day (September 5, 2017), we take you through some of the popular Malayalam actors and their tryst with teacher role. (Not everyone has been added to the list.

Mammootty Mammootty is one such actor in Malayalam, who has done a good number of teacher roles. Even in the 1980s, he has done such roles, which went on to fetch him a lot of critical acclaim. Be it the Balan Maashu of Thaniyavarthanam or Muraleesharan Master of Anubandham, he stole the show with his finesse in portraying such roles. The much popular film Mazhayethu Munpe had featured the actor in the role of a college professor. His role as a teacher who dreams to become an actor in the film Best Actor, also fetched him acclaim. Next, he will be seen as a professor in the upcoming film Masterpiece. Mohanlal Mohanlal has done lesser number of teacher roles in comparison. His interesting role in the 1986 movie Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam can definitely added to the list, in which the actor was in top form as a teacher in disguise. At the same time, he also impressed with his portrayal of a teacher named Vinayachandran, a person who has some out of the box ways for teaching his students, in the film Life Is Beautiful . Importantly, he also gave stunning performances in movies like Kamaladalam, Vadakkumnathan etc., both in which he had appeared as a teacher. Prithviraj Well, Prithviraj has appeared as a teacher in just one movie, but that particular role is solely enough for him to enter this list. In Manikyakallu, the film released in 2011, the actor played the role of an ideal school master named Vinayachandran, who joins a government school, which is in the verge of a shut down. Sreenivasan Sreenivasan is one such actor who fits in to teacher/professor roles with ease. We have seen him playing a teacher in movies like Angane Oru Avadhikaalathu, Chinthavishtayaya Syamala and most recently in the film Sunday Holiday, in which he plays a teacher who dreams to make a film of his own. Nedumudi Venu Well, Nedumudi Venu must be one such Malayalam actor who has appeared in the role of a teacher in the maximum number of Malayalam movies. He perfectly fits into the shoes of a teacher/professor and he started his association with such roles, right from the 1980s. Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottaam, Cheppu, English Medium, Manikya Kallu, Sphadikam are some of the movies in which he appeared the role of a teacher.

Apart from the above mentioned actors, there are many other character actors like Thilakan, Murali, Sankaradi etc., who have excelled in such roles in the past. How can one forget Thilakan's splendid act as Chacko Maashu in the superhit movie Sphadikam.

ALSO READ: Onam Special Posters Of Malayalam Movies

Well, teacher roles are common in the present day movies, as well. Interestingly, Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam and Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, the two major releases of this Onam season, has their protagonists playing the role of a teacher/professor.