 »   »   » Team Kammarasambhavam Thanks Actor Siddharth!

Dileep starrer Kammarasambhavam ranks high on expectations. The film, with rich production values is expected to offer something really special to the Malayalam film audiences.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing in Theni. Apart from Dileep, popular Tamil actor Siddharth will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this much awaited film, directed by Rathish Ambat.



Now, according to the reports, Siddharth has completed his portions for the film. Rathish Ambat, director of the film, took to Facebook to wish a hearty thanks to Siddharth on behalf of the entire team of Kammarasambhavam. The film-maker also posted a photo which features Siddharth along with Dileep, Manikuttan, the director himself and others.



Take a look at the Facebook post..







Nothing much has been revealed about Siddharth's character in the film. If reports are to be believed, actor Siddharth himself will dub for the movie. Kammarasambhavam marks the popular actor's debut in Malayalam films.



Reportedly, Dileep will be seen in an altogether different getup in the film. Kammarasambhavam has been scripted by Murali Gopy. The film also features Namitha Pramod, Bobby Simha, Manikuttan etc., in important roles. The film is being bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Gokulam Films.