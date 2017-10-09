 »   »   » Tharangam Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Tharangam, one among the major releases of the Pooja season has completed 10 days of its run in the theatres. The film had hit the theatres on September 29, 2017 and it had received mixed reviews from the audiences.

The Tovino Thomas starrer did get a decent start at the box office as Tharangam went on to fetch approximately 3.76 Crore from its 5 days of run in Kerala.



Later, there was a considerable drop in the box office collections of Tharangam. According to the latest trade reports, Tharangam has managed to fetch 4.62 Crores from its 10 days of run in Kerala.



It seems like the mixed reviews that the film received have affected the box office collections of Tharangam. From the latest collection report, it seems like the film didn't have a good second weekend.



Well, Tharangam did manage to impress some. The film has been tagged as a different attempt and is a comedy thriller with some fantasy elements in it.



Tharanagam is the debut movie of young film-maker Dominic Arun. The movie has been produced under the banners Wunderbar Films and Mini Studios.