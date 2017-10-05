 »   »   » Tharangam Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Tharangam, the Tovino Thomas starrer had hit the theatres on September 29, 2017 along with Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms. Tharangam, directed by young film-maker Dominic Arun and produced under the banner Wunderbar Films and Mini Studios, was off to a decent start at the box office.

According to the trade reports, Tharangam fetched above 90 Lakhs on its day 1 but it is a fact that much more was expected from this Tovino thomas starrer.

Tharangam had a long weekend in front of it and the movie did go to do an above average business at the box office, during the Pooja holidays. According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Tharangam fetched 3.76 Crores from its 5 days of run in Kerala.

The film has been facing a tight competition from the rest of the movies released during the Pooja season. Tharangam has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release. In fact, Tharangam has been tagged as an experimental effort with a pinch of fantasy element in it. The box office verdict of Tharangam will definitely depend on the performance of the film in the weekdays and the upcoming weekend.