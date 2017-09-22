 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Tovino Thomas's Tharangam To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

CONFIRMED! Tovino Thomas's Tharangam To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Tovino Thomas is alls et to strike big at the box office, yet again, with his upcoming film Tharangam, which is all set to hit the theatres during the Pooja season.

Tharangam, marks the debut of young film-maker Dominic Arun and the Tovino Thomas starrer also paves way for the entry of Dhanush's production house Wunderbar films to Mollywood.

CONFIRMED! Tovino Thomas's Tharangam To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Now, according to the latest reports, the makers of Tharangam have officially finalised the released date of the film. It has been confirmed that Tharangam will be hitting the theatres on September 29, 2017 and the same has been updated on the official Facebook page of the movie.

The official trailer of Tharangam was released a week back and it opened to a grand reception. Interestingly, the trailer of Tharangam did fetch approximately 1.7 Million views within 1 week of time.

Apart from Tovino Thomas, Tharangam also features Balu Varghese in an important role. Both the actors will be seen essaying the roles of cops suspended from the service. Manoj K Jayan, Shammi Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Sijoy Varghese, Neha Iyer etc., will also be seen essaying important roles in Tharangam.

Read more about: tharangam, tovino thomas, dhanush
Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos