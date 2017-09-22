 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Tovino Thomas's Tharangam To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Tovino Thomas is alls et to strike big at the box office, yet again, with his upcoming film Tharangam, which is all set to hit the theatres during the Pooja season.

Tharangam, marks the debut of young film-maker Dominic Arun and the Tovino Thomas starrer also paves way for the entry of Dhanush's production house Wunderbar films to Mollywood.



Now, according to the latest reports, the makers of Tharangam have officially finalised the released date of the film. It has been confirmed that Tharangam will be hitting the theatres on September 29, 2017 and the same has been updated on the official Facebook page of the movie.



The official trailer of Tharangam was released a week back and it opened to a grand reception. Interestingly, the trailer of Tharangam did fetch approximately 1.7 Million views within 1 week of time.



Apart from Tovino Thomas, Tharangam also features Balu Varghese in an important role. Both the actors will be seen essaying the roles of cops suspended from the service. Manoj K Jayan, Shammi Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Sijoy Varghese, Neha Iyer etc., will also be seen essaying important roles in Tharangam.