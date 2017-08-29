 »   »   » The Two Malayalam Actors Whose Performances Have Touched Vijay Sethupathi!

It wouldn't be an exaggeration if we say that many Malayalam actors, do feature in the list of the greats that Indian cinema has ever seen. While stating Malayalam actors, the list doesn't confine to the lead actors alone.

Often we have seen other language actors speaking highly about Malayalam actors. Such is the impact that some of our finest talents have created, with their films. Most recently, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about the two Malayalam actors, whose performances have touched him a lot.



It was in a recent interview given to the popular magazine Vanitha, that Vijay Sethupathi opened up about the same. Any guesses on who those Malayalam actors are? Keep scrolling down to know about them..

