 »   »   » The Two Malayalam Actors Whose Performances Have Touched Vijay Sethupathi!

It wouldn't be an exaggeration if we say that many Malayalam actors, do feature in the list of the greats that Indian cinema has ever seen. While stating Malayalam actors, the list doesn't confine to the lead actors alone.
Often we have seen other language actors speaking highly about Malayalam actors. Such is the impact that some of our finest talents have created, with their films. Most recently, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about the two Malayalam actors, whose performances have touched him a lot.
It was in a recent interview given to the popular magazine Vanitha, that Vijay Sethupathi opened up about the same. Any guesses on who those Malayalam actors are? Keep scrolling down to know about them..
Vijay Sethupathi's Picks..
Well, all might not have guessed these names correctly. In the interview, Vijay Sethupathi opened up that the performances of the veteran Malayalam actors Murali and Thilakan, have touched him a lot.
Thilakan And Murali..
We rightly agree with the comments of Vijay Sethupathi. Both these actors were true gems, who made a mark of their own in the Malayalam film industry. Be it the lead roles or supporting roles, they made each of their characters memorable and it is really difficult to fill their void.
Murali & Thilakan – Well-known Actors In Kollywood.
Both Murali & Thilakan are well-known in Kollywood, as well. Both these actors have appeared in a decent number of Tamil movies. Thilakan has acted in popular Tamil movies like Sathriyan, Kilipetchu Kelkkava etc. On the other hand Murali's popular works in Tamil include Gemini, Aadhavan, Dumm Dumm Dumm etc.
Back To Vijay Sethupathi..
Coming back to Vijay Sethupathi, with his views he has proved that he takes a close look at the Malayalam movies and their talents. With Vikram Vedha emerging as a huge success, the actor now enjoys a fan base in Kerala, as well.