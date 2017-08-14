 »   »   » These Are Kamal Haasan's All Time Favourite Malayalam Films!

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor, is one of the finest talents, Indian film industry has ever seen. As we all know, Kamal Haasan is not only an exceptional actor, director, and writer, but also a strong follower of Indian cinema.

Photo Courtesy: Behindwoods



Recently, the multifaceted talent picked his 70 all-time favourite Indian films, for the 70th Independence day special edition of Hindustan Times. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan's favourites list include eight Malayalam films, something which the industry can be proud of.



Have a look at Kamal Haasan's favourite Malayalam films here....



Chemmeen (1965) The first film in Kamal's favourites list. The classic movie, which was an adaptation of Thakazhi's classic novel of the same name, was directed by Ramu Karyat. Chemmeen had featured Sathyan, Sheela, and Madhu, in the lead roles.

Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971) The movie, which featured the legendary Prem Nazir-Sathyan duo, was also adaptation of Thakazhi's popular novel of the same name. The movie was scripted by Thoppil Bhasi and directed by KS Sethumadhavan.

Nirmalyam (1973) The movie, which was written and directed by MT Vasudevan Nair, was an adaptation of his short story Pallivalum Kalchilambum. Nirmalyam won the National Film Award of 1973, for the Best Feature Film, while PJ Antony won the Best Actor trophy.

Swapnadanam (1976) Swapnadanam, which has been considered as one of the finest works of KG George, is another Malayalam film in Kamal Haasan's favourites list. The highly acclaimed movie has won the National Film Award of 1976, for the Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

Kodiyettam (1978) The fifth film in Haasan's list is Adoor Gopalakrishnan's classic movie, Kodiyettam. Bharath Gopi went on to bag the National Film Award trophy for the Best Actor, for his performance in the acclaimed movie.

Ee Nadu (1982) Kamaal Haasan's another favourite Malayalam film is the Mammootty-Ratheesh starring political drama, Ee Nadu. The 1982-released movie still remains as one of the best works of IV Sasi-T Damodaran duo.

Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal (1986) Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal, the Mohanlal-Padmarajan movie which has been considered as one of the classic love stories of Malayalam, has also found a place in Kamal Haasan's favourites list.

Thaniyavarthanam (1987) The 1987-released Mammootty movie, which marked the debut of Lohithadas as a scenarist, is another favourite Malayalam film of Kamal Haasan. Thaniyavarthanam, which was directed by Sibi Malayil, was a huge critical and commercial success.



Surprisingly, Kamal Haasan hasn't chosen even a single Malayalam film of 1990's and 2000's in his favourite films list. Instead, the multiple National Award-winner went on to choose the classic films of 1960's to 1980's in his favourite Malayalam films list.



Kamal Haasan has enlisted his 22 films in various languages, among his 70 all-time favourite Indian films list. He has also picked several classic films from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi films, as well as a silent film, in his favourite list.



The actor, who released his favourite Indian films list pointed out that these films are strictly his personal favourites. Kamal Haasan also admitted that he has not watched several iconic films of Indian film industry.