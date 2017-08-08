 »   »   » EXPANDING THEIR FAN BASE: These Malayalam Actors Are Gearing Up To Conquer Kollywood!

Gone are those days when Malayalam actors and their popularity were confined to the Malayalam speaking regions alone. With the passage of time, Malayalam movies and its actors have found a foothold in other language film industries as well.

In fact, we have seen a good number of Malayalam actors trying their hands at Tamil movies, even in the past. While some of them hit the right chords, certain other Malayalam actors failed to make a mark.

Now, we could see offers from Kollywood pouring in for Malayalam actors, especially for the younger breed of actors, which is indeed a promising sight.

On this note, we take you through the Malayalam actors, who would be seen as a part of certain Tamil movies, in the near future.

Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood has set a fan base of his own in Tamil speaking regions, with the film OK Kanmani, which emerged as a box office success. Before OK Kanmani, he was a part of the film Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, which also was a hit. Now, the actor has as many as three Tamil movies in the pipeline. The first one will be Bejoy Mambiar's Solo, which is a Tamil/Malayalam bilingual. Later, he will be seen essaying the lead role in the upcoming movies of Ra. Karthik and Desingh Periyasamy. Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly has already established a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu. All thanks to Premam, which went on to become a rage among the masses. Now, he is all set to woo the Tamil audiences, with his first direct Tamil movie. Richie, is the upcoming Tamil film of the actor, which is gearing up for a release. Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film carries huge hype. He also has another big Tamil project in the kitty, which will be funded by 24AM studios. This yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Prabhu Radhakrishnan. Indrajith Indrajith has earlier appeared in the Tamil movies Sarvam and En Mana Vaanil. But, he didn't get the deserved attention. But, with his next movie in Tamil, he is all set to grab the eyeballs of Tamil audiences. The actor is all set to appear as one of the lead characters in Karthick Narein's next film, which has been titled as Naragasooran. The film also features Arvind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan in important roles. Tovino Thomas Tovino Thomas, who is now one of the most bankable young actors of Mollywood, is all set to make a mark in Kollywood soon. His debut venture in Tamil has been titled as Abi and Anu, and the film will hit the theatres in September. Touted as a love story, Abi and Anu has been directed by BR Vijayalakshmi. Pia Bajpai plays the leading lady in the movie. This again, will be a bilingual movie. Fahadh Faasil Fahadh Faasil's debut film in Tamil is Velaikkaran, directed by Mohan Raja, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying a crucial role in this movie, which is set to hit the theatres in September. Apart from this, Fahadh Faasil will also be seen in the film Aneethi Kadhaigal, directed by Thiagaraja Kumararaja. This film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in important roles. Mammootty Mammootty is not new to Tamil cinema and he already has a fan base of his own in Tamil Nadu. After a break, Mammootty is back to Tamil cinema and this time with a film, which is expected to explore the actor in him. The actor will be seen in the film Peranbu, directed by Ram, whose previous movies went on to fetch huge critical acclaim. Peranbu is expected to hit the theatres, this year itself. Mohanlal Similar is the case of Mohanlal, who is a well-known face in Tamil speaking regions. Now, certain unconfirmed reports are doing the rounds regarding his upcoming Tamil projects. Rumours are rife that he might soon team up with Kamal Haasan for the remake of a Hindi movie. Certain other reports claim that he will be a part of a trilingual movie, which will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

What is more promising is in the fact that majority of the movies mentioned in the above list are being made as bilinguals. So, the Malayalam film audiences too can savour their favourite actors movie, in their own language.

Importantly, the entrance of Malayalam actors in Kollywood is sure to help to expand their fan base in other states, which in turn would do a lot good to expand the market of their Malayalam movies as well.