 »   »   » REVEALED: This Is Why Nivin Pauly-Lal Jose Movie Shelved!

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Mollywood was supposed to join hands with hitmaker Lal Jose, for a movie. But, the much-awaited project was shelved in the initial stage itself, due to unknown reasons.

But now, sources close to Nivin Pauly and Lal Jose have finally revealed why the project was dropped. If the reports are to be believed, the project was shelved due to the actor's lack of confidence over the script.

Reportedly, Nivin Pauly was initially impressed with the storyline of the movie and scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay started working on the screenplay. But, after the completion of the script, the actor found it unimpressive.

When Nivin Pauly informed Lal Jose about his opinion, the director asked the actor to take a decision on his own. Finally, the actor and director jointly decided to drop the project and move on with their other commitments.

Lal Jose is currrently all set to release his much-awaited Mohanlal movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, for his Onam season. Nivin Pauly, on the other hand, will release his second production venture Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, as an Onam release.