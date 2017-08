Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Mollywood was supposed to join hands with hitmaker Lal Jose, for a movie. But, the much-awaited project was shelved in the initial stage itself, due to unknown reasons.

But now, sources close to Nivin Pauly and Lal Jose have finally revealed why the project was dropped. If the reports are to be believed, the project was shelved due to the actor's lack of confidence over the script.