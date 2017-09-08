 »   »   » This Is Why Pranav Mohanlal Stays Away From Media!

As we all know, Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is extremely in nature and prefers to stay away from the limelight. Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal revealed why he stays away from the media, in a recent interaction.

According to the budding actor, his personal life is not that eventful to be in the headlines. Pranav remarked that currently, he has nothing to offer to the audiences, and that is the reason behind his decision to stay away from the media.



But, Pranav also clarified that he is not against the press, and will definitely come up to interact with the audiences after the release of his debut movie, Aadhi. However, the star kid has once again proved that he is different from the other youngsters in the block.

