 »   »   » This Is Why Pranav Mohanlal Stays Away From Media!

As we all know, Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is extremely in nature and prefers to stay away from the limelight. Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal revealed why he stays away from the media, in a recent interaction.

According to the budding actor, his personal life is not that eventful to be in the headlines. Pranav remarked that currently, he has nothing to offer to the audiences, and that is the reason behind his decision to stay away from the media.



But, Pranav also clarified that he is not against the press, and will definitely come up to interact with the audiences after the release of his debut movie, Aadhi. However, the star kid has once again proved that he is different from the other youngsters in the block.



Pranav Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his much-awaited debut project, Aadhi. The movie, which is written and directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph, is said to be a complete action thriller.



As per the reports, the team is planning to release the Pranav Mohanlal movie by the beginning of 2018, as a New Year release. The release date of Aadhi, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, will be revealed soon.