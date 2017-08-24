 »   »   » This Kannada Actress Is All Set To Make Her Debut In Mollywood!

The doors of Malayalam cinema have always stayed open for other language actors. We have seen popular actresses from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada film industries, making their entry in Mollywood.

Now, a popular Kannada actress is all set to make her debut in Mollywood soon. It is none other than Kannada beauty Shilpa Manjunath!

Reportedly, Shilpa Manjunath has been roped in to play one among the leading ladies of the upcoming film Rosapoo, directed by Vinu Joseph. This upcoming Malayalam movie, features Biju Menon and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles.

According to the reports, Shilpa Manjunath will be paired opposite actor Neeraj Madhav in this movie and reportedly, her character holds good scope for performance. Popular South Indian actress Anjali, is also making a comeback to Mollywood with Rosapoo. She will be seen essaying a character, who is a half Kannadiga and half Tamilian.

Shilpa Manjunath, the Kannada actress, had shot to fame with the film Mungaru Male 2, released in the year 2016. The film was a sequel to the blockbuster Kannada movie Mungaru Male, which had hit the theatres in 2006. We wish her all the best for her debut in Mollywood.