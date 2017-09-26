 »   »   » DID YOU KNOW? This Popular Malayalam Actress Had Auditioned For Parava!

Parava, the most recent release in Mollywood, is garnering praises from all quarters. Most of the reviews that have come in have praised the excellent performances of the actors in it.

Now, here is an interesting bit of information about Parava, which probably you are unaware of. Not many know that popular Malayalam actress Anu Sithara had once attended the auditions for the movie.



Interestingly, it was Anu Sithara herself who revealed that she had attended the auditions, a year ago. Disappointingly, the actress didn't get selected. She penned this down along with her review on Parava, which she had posted on her official Facebook page. Anu Sithara tagged Parava as a brilliant movie.



Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Anu Sithara..







Well, Parava is definitely a gem of a movie and it would have been a dream of anyone to be a part of this excellent film.



On the work front, Anu Sithara will next be seen in the film Captain, directed by Prajesh Sen. The actress will be seen paired opposite Jayasurya in this upcoming venture, which is expected to hit the theatres soon.