 »   »   » Guess Who! This Malayalam Actress’ Makeover Is Unbelievable...

Even in the past, we have seen Malayalam actresses going an extra mile for the perfection of the character. Popular Malayalam actresses like Manju Warrier, Meera Jasmine etc., have underwent makeovers to appear as the opposite gender in movies.
Now, here is yet another Malayalam actress who has stunned each and everyone with her stunning makeover in a recent film. One such image of the actress has been doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at the image..
Any guesses on who this Malayalam actress is? Well, it is none other than actress Shwetha Menon, who has stunned one and all with this amazing makeover. She is unrecognizable in the get-up of an old man with beard.
In fact, it is for the actress' most recent release Naval Enna Jewel, that she underwent the makeover, to appear as on old man. The video song from the movie, which shows Shwetha Menon undergoing a makeover has gone viral on Facebook.
Naval Enna Jewel
Naval Enna Jewel made it to the theatres on August 18, 2017 and was one among the 6 releases of the past week. The film has been directed by Renjilal Damodaran and it also features popular actors like Adil Hussain, Reem Kadeem etc., in important roles.
Shwetha Menon's Role In Naval Enna Jewel
Reportedly, the film's story is set in Iran and Shwetha Menon plays the role of a lady named Asma, who is married off to of an old man in Iran. Naval, the central character of the movie is the daughter of Asma.
Shwetha Menon's Facebook Post..
Upon the release of the movie, popular actress Shwetha Menon took to Facebook to share a few thoughts about the movie. She stated that the reports about the film have been positive and requested the audiences to watch the film from the theatres.
Earlier Instances
Interestingly, there have been previous instances when actresses opted for a makeover to appear as a man. In Daya, Manju Warrier appeared as a prince whereas in the film Rasathanthram,Meera Jasmine was the one who appeared as a young man. In the film Ammayane Sathyam, directed by Balachandra Menon, popular actress Annie appeared as a young guy.