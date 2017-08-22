 »   »   » Guess Who! This Malayalam Actress’ Makeover Is Unbelievable...

Even in the past, we have seen Malayalam actresses going an extra mile for the perfection of the character. Popular Malayalam actresses like Manju Warrier, Meera Jasmine etc., have underwent makeovers to appear as the opposite gender in movies.

Now, here is yet another Malayalam actress who has stunned each and everyone with her stunning makeover in a recent film. One such image of the actress has been doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at the image..

Any guesses on who this Malayalam actress is? Well, it is none other than actress Shwetha Menon, who has stunned one and all with this amazing makeover. She is unrecognizable in the get-up of an old man with beard.

In fact, it is for the actress' most recent release Naval Enna Jewel, that she underwent the makeover, to appear as on old man. The video song from the movie, which shows Shwetha Menon undergoing a makeover has gone viral on Facebook.